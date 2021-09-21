Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $242.42 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,914 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $242,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $451.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

