Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Nutrien worth $584,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,307,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

