Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.97% of Syneos Health worth $277,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Syneos Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 217,861 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,785,000 after acquiring an additional 212,171 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.