MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 10,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,459.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $618,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $447,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $683,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

