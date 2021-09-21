MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 10,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,459.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $618,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00.
NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $447,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $683,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.