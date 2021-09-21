MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

MGNX opened at $21.21 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 908.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 107,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

