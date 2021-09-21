Maker Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Maker has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for $2,292.85 or 0.05660190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $121.36 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00122049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

