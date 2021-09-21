Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,117. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

