Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $35.28 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,607 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 6.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $35,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $87,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. 45,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,490. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

