ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.