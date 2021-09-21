ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
