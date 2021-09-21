Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.20% of Marathon Oil worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 75,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,669,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

