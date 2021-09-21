Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,811. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

