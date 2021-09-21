Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,982,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,759. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.41 and its 200-day moving average is $236.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.