Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,364,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $297.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

