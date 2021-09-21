Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

