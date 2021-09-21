Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

NYSE USB opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

