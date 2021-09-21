Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $22,480,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

