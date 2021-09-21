Martin Vazquez Sells 6,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 292.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 53.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.