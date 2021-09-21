Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

MRETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

