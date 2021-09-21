Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $4,017,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

