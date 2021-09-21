Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $73,018,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $334.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

