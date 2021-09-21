Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

MA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,783. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

