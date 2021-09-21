Matthew Zinn Sells 591 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 591 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $14,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50.

On Friday, July 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,108 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $79,098.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 531,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

