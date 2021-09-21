Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 249,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

