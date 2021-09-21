Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.58. 118,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,558. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.41. The company has a market cap of $433.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

