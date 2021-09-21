Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $188.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,310. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.