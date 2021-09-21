Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.23. 14,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,288. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average of $247.42.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

