Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes $214,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.37. 8,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,229. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

