Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes $231,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 955 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 285,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 6.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

