MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Down 33.0% in August

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

