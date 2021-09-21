Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MJNA remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717,303. Medical Marijuana has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

