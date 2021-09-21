MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.17. The company had a trading volume of 665,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.73.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

