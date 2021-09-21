MenaPay Trading Down 5.5% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $975,996.04 and approximately $385.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00130351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045021 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

