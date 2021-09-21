Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 650 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $180.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.34. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

