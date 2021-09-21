Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,449 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 287.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $328.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $360.20. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

