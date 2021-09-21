Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,167 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

