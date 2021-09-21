Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

