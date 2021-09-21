Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Berry Global Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE BERY opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

