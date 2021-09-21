Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.30 Per Share

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mercia Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.19. The stock has a market cap of £181.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.29.

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Ian Roland Metcalfe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercia Asset Management from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

