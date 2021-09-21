Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on October 12th

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MERC opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.54) on Tuesday. Mercia Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercia Asset Management from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Ian Roland Metcalfe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

