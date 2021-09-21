Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 154,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

