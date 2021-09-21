Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $34,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

