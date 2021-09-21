Metal (MTL) Price Hits $3.01

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Metal has a total market cap of $197.64 million and $66.35 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00325263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00131513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.