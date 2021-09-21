Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Methode Electronics worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

MEI opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

