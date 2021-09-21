MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

MET opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

