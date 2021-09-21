MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 198,000 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay acquired 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).
The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.
