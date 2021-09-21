Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,317,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,142 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $536,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of MU opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

