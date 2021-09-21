Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 380,888 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $375,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average of $266.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.38 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

