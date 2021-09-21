Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 29.1% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Silversage Advisors bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 123,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.38 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

