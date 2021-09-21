Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $349.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $294.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.33. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.38 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.