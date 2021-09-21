Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 10,642 FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,642 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in FireEye by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in FireEye by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,498.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

